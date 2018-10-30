Martial to avoid action over dive

Anthony Martial’s alleged dive in the penalty incident during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton will not be reviewed by the FA, Sky Sports News understand.

Everton Boss Marco Silva accused the United winger of diving after Sunday’s game and said it was wrong to award the spot-kick after replays appeared to show Idrissa Gueye make contact with the ball first.

Martial went down under a challenge from Gueye after 25 minutes to earn a penalty which was taken by Paul Pogba, who needed the rebound to give United a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman continued to make an impact down the left-hand-side – doubling United’s lead in the second half with a curling effort into the bottom corner of Jordan Pickford’s net.