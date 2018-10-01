Man rapes, kills woman in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE lifeless body of a woman in her late 50s has been recovered after she was reportedly raped and killed by her assailant at Okparabe community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The vicim’s corpse was discovered in her farm by a search party made up of youths from the community, a day after she was declared missing.

Confirming the incident, a Police source at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station, disclosed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “One person, a male in his early 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, having confessed to the crime.”