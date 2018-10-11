MainOne upgrades Ogombo High School, pledges support to host communities 

Further cementing its commitment to its corporate social responsibility in its host communities, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider, MainOne has completed the renovation of 12 classrooms at the Ogombo Junior High School, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

Focused on improving the standard and access to education by addressing gaps in infrastructure and providing academic support through its CSR initiative themed “Changing Lives, Impacting the Future’, MainOne, refurbished 12 Classroom block and donated learning materials and furniture to the school.

Speaking at the launch of the newly refurbished classroom blocks, the company’s Head, Support Services, Mrs. Temitope Orija spoke on the importance of education as an instrument for effecting national development and MainOne’s continued commitment to engaging with schools in its operational areas to provide support towards better educational outcomes.

“MainOne prides itself on being a relevant and integral member of its host communities. We will continue to give back to our community by working with them and providing support as required” she said.

In her response, the school’s Principal, Mrs. Beatrice Olubisi applauded the efforts of the company, saying: “We take pride in molding the moral and academic lives of the students entrusted to our care at Ogombo Junior High School. It is our dream that one day, this School would produce future leaders to stir the ship of the state and nation and we thank MainOne for their immense contributions towards the improvement of our school’s standard of education which is very critical for nation-building.”

Congratulating the company on a job well done, Representative of District 3 Tutor General Permanent Secretary Mrs. Ololade commended the company’s CSR initiative which he noted, will greatly impact the students, school and Ogombo community.

Since 2011, MainOne has made supporting educational institutions in Nigeria a priority through yearly donations of learning materials including text and exercise books, writing materials as well as renovation of critical infrastructure facilities. The contributions of the company towards the development of these learning institutions forms a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility focus on Education and Information and Communications Technology.