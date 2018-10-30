Killings: Buhari to visit Kaduna today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Kaduna state today to meet with religious and traditional rulers in the state over the recent killings in the state.

Recalled that the paramount Chief of Adara, Agom Maiwada Galadima who had been in the den of his abductors was killed last week.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed this in a statement on Friday and immediately reimposed a 24 hour curfew in some parts of the state.

Four persons including a policeman were killed along Kaduna/Kachia road by the alleged abductors on Friday Oct. 19 before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.

Both the driver and the wife were freed by the kidnappers, leaving only the chief in their custody.

Alos the Nigeria Police Force has said it had arrested 93 suspects who actively participated in the recent killings in Kaduna State.

Following the killings in Kaduna, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Taiwo Lakanu, to lead a police intervention force to the state to ensure that normalcy return to the area.

Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that 43 of the suspects were being prosecuted while 50 were still in police custody.



Moshood said that investigation was being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large.

He said that the force, in collaboration with other security and safety agencies, would continue the confidence building patrols throughout the state and sustain the normalcy that had been restored.

The spokesman said that peace and normalcy had been restored in the state, especially at Kasuwan Magani town and other parts of Kaduna South.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim K. Idris, has directed Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 to meet with all the stakeholders in the state to give peace a chance and sustain the normalcy that have been restored,“he said.

In related development, Moshood said the force had arrested 18 suspects across Kaduna, Niger and Katsina states for kidnapping, armed robbery and car snatching.

He said that items recovered from them include: Five AK47 rifles,one locally made pump action rifle, 105 AK47 ammunition.

Moshood said that the suspects on Aug. 12 kidnapped Abdulbasir Jargaba in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State and robbed him of valuables.

He said that the suspects also kidnapped Jargaba’s eight-year old son for 11 days and released him after collecting ransom.

The spokesman said that following the incident, the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit Strike Force trailed the suspects to their hideout in Birnin Gwari and arrested them.

He said that the suspects have confessed and admitted to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crime.

“They have also confessed to be responsible for the recent cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in Katsina State and its environs.

He said that all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Details soon…