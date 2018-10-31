Killing defenceless Aladja 9, barbaric — Lawmaker

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) has said the killing of nine persons in Aladja “by soldiers deployed on peace-keeping mission is callous and barbaric, as there is no justification for the troops opening fire on defenseless protesters.”

He stated this during a condolence visit to the people of Aladja over the killings, where he was represented by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, former National Treasurer of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, and Mr. Chuks, Director General of the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation.

He said: “We are shocked about the barbaric killing of Aladja people by soldiers in the boundary dispute.”

The Senator also called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to take a decisive action on the matter, urging him to release and work with the many reports of panels set up over the years on the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh crisis.

Earlier, President of Aladja community, Mr. Elias Dogene, blamed the Army for the deaths of Aladja people in the Monday clash, saying “it is most unfortunate and uncivilised, because the army has no justification for that action at all; these are people without arms.”

They also visited the palace of the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM Owhorhu 1.