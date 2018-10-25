Kaduna curfew now 6am to 5pm

By BEN AGANDE, KADUNA.

The Kaduna state government has reviewed the five day curfew in the state to eleven hours, down from the twenty four hours it had adopted since Sunday.



A statement signed by the spokesman to governor Nasir El Rufai, Samuel Aruwan said the review was as a result of improvement in the security situation.

The statement reads:

“Curfew hours in Kaduna have been reviewed. Effective tomorrow, Thursday, 25th October 2018, residents of Kaduna are free to pursue their legitimate business from 6am to 5pm. Dusk to dawn curfew will be enforced from 5pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

“The Kaduna State Government took the decision to review the curfew hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State Security Council. The heads of the security agencies reported significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the four-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna yesterday. The Government is grateful to our citizens for their cooperation while withstanding the unintended inconvenience.

‘Government expects normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as normal as from tomorrow. The security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential trouble is also continuing, by troops on the ground and by helicopter patrols.

‘It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night-time curfew hours, to keep the peace and to cooperate with the security agencies to keep our state safe. Community leaders are enjoined to ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly reported to the security agencies.

“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading rumours and unverified information. The Security Council advises that there will be no hesitation to reimpose a 24-hour curfew in the event of any breach of the peace.”