Imo family petition IG over ‘extra-judicial killing’

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has been urged to “arrest and prosecute” the Police personnel that allegedly murdered Mr. Collins Ezenwa alias E-Money, January 28, at Amaraku, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The appeal formed part of the petition written by counsel to the deceased’s family, Mr. C. Iheukwumere, dated August 27, addressed to the IGP and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The family also urged the Police boss to order the immediate release of the deceased’s money and properties allegedly appropriated for personal use by the policemen.

After mentioning the names of the policemen allegedly involved in the matter and their area of posting, the family equally called for an end to periodic arrest, detention and extortion of members of the family.

The IGP was also told that some of the moveable properties allegedly appropriated by the policemen included a Toyota Sequoia SUV, Toyota Avalon car, Toyota Hilux,Toyota Corolla, a Peugeot saloon car and a Lexus SUV.

The lawyer particularly complained that after seizing the dead man’s hotel at 23 Umunocha Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, the policemen appointed “their own manager, who now manages the hotel and return the proceeds to them.”