IGP’s squad to probe alleged assassination attempt on Ekere

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—A five-man investigating team from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, has arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to investigate the alleged attack on the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere.

Ekere is the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the team, classified as X-Squad, is being led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi.

Unidentified gunmen had reportedly fired shots into Ekere’s bedroom at his Uyo residence a few days after he emerged the governorship candidate of APC.

Police sources said two principal suspects had since been nabbed in connection with the incident. He said they were questioned and ordered to report daily at the headquarters.

Police Public Relations Officer, Macdon Ogbechie, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, said he was not aware of the presence of the team.

‘’I don’t know yet. Different teams are in the Command for different assignments. I don’t know which one has been assigned. I will find out and get back to you,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group, Network Advancement Programme for Poverty and Disaster Risk Reduction, NAPPDRR, in the Niger Delta, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

National President of the group, Mr. Al Mustapher Edoho, warned youths against being used to cause mayhem ahead of 2019 polls.

He said: “I am urging the investigating team to do a thorough job. The leader of the investigating team has assured that he would leave no stone unturned in the process of unraveling the truth.’’