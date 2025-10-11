Bauchi Police probe alleged killing of constable by soldier

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police said it has begun investigation into the alleged murder of Constable Ukasha Muhammed by a soldier in Bauchi metropolis following an argument.

According to a statement by the Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, on Saturday, Vanguard gathered that a private of the Nigeria Army shot Constable Muhammed in the left chest before fleeing the vicinity.

“On 10th October 2025, at about 22:35 hours, information received by the Command indicated a serious incident involving a patrol team led by Inspector Hussaini Samaila during a routine patrol in the Bayan Gari area.

“The patrol team encountered an assault on one of its members, Constable Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), by two individuals in front of Padimo Hotel.

“Private Yakubu Yahuza (23NA/85/10185) and Private Godspower Gabriel (23NA/84/5654), both partially dressed in military uniform and armed with rifles, approached the team and fatally shot Constable Ukasha Muhammed in the left chest before fleeing the vicinity.

“The remaining members of the team responded swiftly, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect, while the other escaped the scene.

“The detained individual has been identified as Private Usman Mubarak (23NA/84/5346), who is assigned to the STF Operation Safe Heaven in Jos, Plateau State,” he said.

He further stated that the injured policeman was promptly evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The spokesman said that the remains of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary, and the detained soldiers, Yahuza and Gabriel, are currently held in Police custody.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi Police Command said it has constituted a team of homicide investigators to establish evidence and ensure that justice is served through a meticulous process.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged all personnel to remain calm while a thorough and discreet investigation into the incident is carried out.