Police nab young wife for alleged husband’s murder in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended one Saudat Jibril, an 18-year-old female resident of Farawa Quarters, for allegedly cutting the throat of her husband, Salisu Idris.

This is contained in statement by the command’d spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, issued in Kano on Monday.

Kiyawa said that the suspect allegedly cut the throat of her husband, Salisu Idris, a 30-year-old male, with a sharp knife.

He said that upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ibrahim Bakori, swiftly deployed a team of detectives to the scene.

Kiyawa said that the victim was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

He said,”The suspect is currently being held at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, and will face charges for culpable homicide.

“The CP warned that the command will not tolerate any form of violence or criminality in the state.”

The spokesperson assured the public of their commitment to conducting thorough investigations to ensure that justice was served.

Kiyawa added,”The command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the emergency lines: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.”