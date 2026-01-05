Army probes killing of Akwa Ibom teen by soldier after alleged harassment incident

“Incident Under Investigation” — Nigerian Army

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — The Nigerian Army has confirmed that it is investigating the killing of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, who was allegedly shot by a soldier on guard duty at Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Company, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on January 1, 2026, in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, where soldiers were deployed to guard a residential facility housing expatriate staff of the company.

An eyewitness, Mr. Anthony Akpan, alleged that the teenager was shot during a confrontation that followed an alleged sexual harassment of the boy’s elder sister, Miracle Daniel (15), as they returned from a crossover service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church, Akongntekong Road, Ete.

According to Akpan, the siblings were among worshippers returning from church when Miracle briefly crossed the road. He alleged that one of the soldiers on duty followed her and made inappropriate advances.

Akpan further claimed that the girl resisted the advances and raised an alarm, attracting the attention of her younger brother, Timothy, who reportedly confronted the soldier. Moments later, the situation allegedly escalated, resulting in the soldier firing his weapon and fatally injuring the teenager.

Following the incident, panic reportedly spread through the community, disrupting New Year celebrations. Residents described the killing as deeply traumatic, noting that it was the second time in less than two years that a youth in the area had reportedly died during an encounter involving military personnel.

Reacting to the incident, the President General of Mboho Ukpum Ete, speaking through the community secretary, Mr. Patrick Udoma, condemned the killing and called for justice.

“The death of this young boy has thrown the family and the entire clan into mourning. We are deeply dissatisfied with the conduct of the military personnel involved and demand a thorough and transparent investigation,” the statement read.

The community urged relevant authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law.

Responding to enquiries, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, Captain Lawal Bala Mohamed, confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

“The incident has been taken over by the Military Police and is currently under investigation,” he said.