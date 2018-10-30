Gunmen kidnap another Professor in Adamawa

A Professor with Crop Production Department of Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Prof. Allan Kadams, has been kidnapped.

Kadam’s kidnap came two weeks after another Professor, Ibrahim Adamu of Soil Science of the same university was kidnapped but released after one day.

The Registrar of the university, Hajiya Halima Bala, who confirmed the kidnapping of Kadam during an interview with NAN said the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday at about 2 a.m.

She said Kadams was kidnapped in his resident at Federal Housing Estate, Bajabure at the outskirts of Yola.

Also confirming the incident, while speaking with NAN correspondent said the Police Public Relations Officer, for Police Command in Adamawa, SP Othman Abubakar, said the command had dispatched its personnel to track and rescue the professor.

“We are also in touch with the family of the professor for any development,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar also said that the police, in its effort to check the growing kidnapping in the state, had arrested 11 suspects operating in Wuro-Jabbe and Vunoklang wards of Yola.