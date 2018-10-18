Former COAS, Ihejirika flags off Army Games

By Anayo Okoli,

THE former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, LT. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika Tuesday, flagged off Nigerian Army Sports Festival, 82 Division hold in Igbere, Bende Council area of Abia State, with a charge on the soldiers take the sporting activities serious as they help to keep them in good health and shape.

Addressing the opening ceremony of three day tournament, Ihejirika expressed happiness that the Army authorities are taking sporting activities serious which he said would “keep the soldiers fit”.

According to him, the competition would also not engender spirit-de- corps but showcase the mental and physical capabilities of the soldiers”.

Earlier in his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Emmanuel Kabuk explained that the competition was aimed at “testing the combat proficiency, level of endurance of the Brigades within the 82 Division and their capacities to tackle existing and emerging security challenges within their areas of responsibilities”.