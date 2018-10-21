Find out God’s will in you

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

Many people take care of themselves by doing their wish instead of allowing God who creat-ed them, who is protect-ing and guiding them to direct their lives.

These people always fail to seek things in tune with their destiny. Conse-quently they opt for what could cause downfall or untimely death for them. Brethren, I implore you to be patient to receive what you deserve from God. Some people do things they are not dest-ined to do. For instance someone is not suppos-ed to wear red clothes, but he/she wears such because people wear it and want to imitate them.

These people won’t in-quire from their Creator. In the same vein, people of certain age brackets eat foods and take drinks that are injurious to their health. Why is it that people don’t like truth and allow God to direct the journey of their life?

This has led to the dow-nfall of several people. For instance, some do not permit God to choo-se a spouse for them and on the long run they make wrong choices whi-ch may destroy their ma-rital life.

Prospective wives look for handsome and rich men, believing they would be caring. Similarly, pro-spective husbands look for pretty, light complex-ioned spinsters.

A man may be destined to marry a lady with tribal marks but eventually wed an attractive lady with spotless face. But if the husband married the lady with tribal marks, she would not be attract-ive to men; the couple would live their lives devoid of trouble end external aggressors.

Our Lord Jesus Christ taught us how to pray in Matthew 6:10: ‘…your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven’.

The question is who is doing the will of God? Some people are destin-ed to do the will of God by winning souls for God instead they seek for money throughout their life which they do not get.

Parents are created to nurture their children to a level where the children become prosperous and responsible in society but some parents neglect their children. Eventually the children become useless and unable to cater for their parents in old age.

Jesus Christ always involves God in whatever he wanted to do. When he wanted to raise up Lazarus from the dead, he acknowledged God. John 11:41: ‘…Father, I thank you that you have heard me, I knew that you always hear me…”

Brethren, invite God into your work, family so that He can direct, and guide in His own way. Do not allow your will to prevail over that of the Lord.

Even Jesus never allow-ed his own will to prevail over that of God. Matthew 26:39 ‘…My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as your will…’

Finally, do people do the things theuy do in the way of the Lord? If not, that is why they always fall sick, lack many things. Let the will of God prevail in our lives.

*For further enquiries contact The Omnipotence Mission of God, 2 Olo-runtimilehin St, Pipeline, Mosan off Ipaja road, Lagos