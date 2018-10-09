FG acquires Unmanned Aerial System to curtail insecurity

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has acquired Unmanned Aerial System, UAS, technology at the border town of Daura, Katisna State, with a view to aiding security and intelligent agencies across the country to track criminals and miscreants that operate within the border communities.

The Surveyor-General of the Federation, SGF, Ebisintei Awudu, disclosed this during an official presentation of the Cadastral Map of Daura, to the Emir of Daura, His Highness, Umar Faruk Umar in his palace at the weekend.

Awudu informed that the map could be used for the exploration of mineral resources and for agricultural purposes, adding that farmers could use the map to acquire loans from banks.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the procurement of the digital cadastral mapping equipment for the office, the SGF noted that “without the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, it wouldn’t have been possible to acquire the Unmanned Aerial System technology.”

According to him,the first UAS application for Cadastral Mapping Technology in the country starts with Daura, because of its proximity to the border areas, pointing out that during the preliminary stage of the exercise, some strategic locations like the Emir’s palace and other historical places were captured.

He assured the Emir that a comprehensive UAS mapping exercise would facilitate the capturing and highlighting of all street names and other strategic/historical places in the ancient town of Daura.

He further disclosed that upon completion, the Daura map would be useful to various security and intelligent agencies across Nigeria in tracking miscreants and criminals that operate within the country especially in the border communities in Nigeria.

In response, the Emir, His Highness, Umar Farouk Umar commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation for the acquisition of the new mapping technology and for deeming it fit to start the Digital Cadastral Mapping project in his domain.

He assured the Surveyor- General of the Federation of the unalloyed support of his subjects for the duration of the assignment, pointing out that accurate mapping is critical in the development of any community and expressed his delight for the use of the new technology in the mapping of Daura town. He said even Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was mapped through aerial survey known as photogeometric mapping.

He further revealed that Daura is one of the most ancient and oldest towns in the whole of West Africa, noting that the choice of Daura for the commencement of the new digital mapping technology in the country was not misplaced.