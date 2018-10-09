Evans’ trial stalled by his lawyer’s absence

By Onozure Dania

The ongoing trial of the accused kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, before a Lagos High Court in Igbosere was, yesterday, stalled by the absence of his lawyer, Mr. Olarenwaju Ajanaku.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, a letter written by Evans counsel, Ajanaku, was presented to the court.

The Prosecutor, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem SAN, informed the court that he got a letter from Ajanaku stating that he would not be available in court, though the reason for the counsel’s absence was not mentioned in the court.

However, Justice Akintoye, adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for further hearing.

At the last hearing on Oct. 4, a fifth prosecution witness, Izuchukwu Ezeuko, had told the court how he travelled to the eastern part of the country to drop one million dollars ransom to the alleged kidnappers of his employer.

Ezeuko, a manager in the firm of the victim of the alleged kidnap, Mr. James Uduji, had made the revelation while giving evidence before the court.