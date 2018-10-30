EEDC berates illegal distribution of electricity in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—ENUGU Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday cried out over the illegal distribution of electricity to members of the public by unauthorised persons.

The Head of Media and Communication of EEDC, Southeast zone, Emeka Eze disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

His statement is coming days after EEDC disconnected a transformer said to be owned by M2 International Hotel/Guest House along Spibat, Amakohia in Owerri, that was supplying electricity to over 122 customers in the area.

Eze alleged that the hotel formally applied for 300 KVA transformer but now is using 500 KVA transformer as against what was officially approved for the hotel.

But the proprietor of M2 International Hotel, Mr. Mike Meneke said he has the right to distribute electricity, adding that he had the approval to do so.

According to Eze, “We are here to carry out disconnection of illegal connection of our electricity to our customers. We discovered that over 122 customers are on this line.

“So, what we just did was to cut the three units he is using to supply electricity to other people and leave only one unit for the hotel. The transformer is supposed to be for personal use and not for the public.

“You see, we are losing a huge revenue as a result of this ugly development. A lot of customers are enjoying our energy without paying. And here, some people are selling our products and collecting money for them.

“We also have it on a good authority that he collects between N200,000 and N500,000 from these people he supplies electricity to.

“It was because of this act that the former networking manager was sacked.”

Reacting, the proprietor of M2 International Hotel, Mr. Meneke, said: “I have all the documents to prove it. I have the right to distribute electricity because it is my property. I remember it was Orji Emmanuel that gave me the approval after I applied for it.”

On the allegation of collecting money from the customers, he said: “I am not collecting any money from them. I am collecting a token from them for the wire which they used to connect electricity to the transformer.”