Edo N-Power beneficiaries charge students on #NoToCodeine

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme, N-Power in Edo State, have charged students in Edo Central Senatorial District to maintain a strong drug-free stance and ward off overtures from anyone to abuse drugs.

Speaking at the #NoToCodeine event that was held at the Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua, in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state, the N-Power beneficiaries: Mr. Chinedu Ikemefuna, Miss Eloghosa Jane Timothy-Igiebor and Mr. Ose Inegbedion, educated the participants on the negative effects of drug abuse.

They charged the students to engage in productive and profitable activities such as sports and the several empowerment initiatives and skills acquisition programmes of the state government.

They emphasised the need for assertiveness, a quality they said “was essential to maintaining a strong drug-free stance.”

The event which is part of the #ittakesavillage campaign, was attended by 283 students drawn from 17 schools, 17 teachers as well as the Chief Inspector of Education in Esan-Central Local Government Area, who was represented by Catherine Adeleye, who is the Deputy Chief Inspector of Education.

Applauding the efforts of the campaign organisers at sensitising the youth on the dangers of drug abuse, Adeleye said the Focal Person of the National Social Investment Programme, Edo State, Miss Osayuwamen Aladeselu, was recruiting crusaders in the fight against drug abuse.

She charged the N-Power beneficiaries to be innovative in giving back to their respective communities, through the #ittakesavillage campaign.