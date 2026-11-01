Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 to go top of the Premier League

Arsenal’s English defender #15 Ezri Konsa and Arsenal’s Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 1, 2026. Arsenal won the game 1-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with their first win away to Liverpool in 14 years as Kai Havertz’s early strike secured a 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

The defending champions were made to suffer after the German’s 16th-minute opener but held out for what could be a telling win in their quest to retain the title.