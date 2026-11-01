2027: ‘We’ll not allow rigging’ — Dino Melaye warns INEC

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of taking steps to rig the 2027 general elections, warning that any attempt to manipulate the polls would be resisted.

Melaye made the allegation in a post on his X handle on Sunday, claiming that recent activities by the electoral body suggest what he described as “anticipatory rigging”.

“The activities of INEC in recent times point at anticipatory rigging. Which will be resisted,” Melaye wrote.

The former lawmaker also called on INEC to redeem its image ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that Nigerians would not tolerate electoral manipulation.

“INEC must be born again this time because we will not allow rigging. Rig and say your final prayer,” he added.

Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has remained a vocal critic of the electoral commission since the 2023 general elections.

His comments come amid controversy over the discovery of AI-generated photographs in INEC’s preliminary voters’ register, as well as complaints by political parties over the omission of some candidates from the commission’s final list.

Vanguard News