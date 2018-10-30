Buhari arrives Kaduna for meeting with traditional, religious leaders

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA: PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kaduna State for a meeting with religious and traditional rulers in the state over the crisis that has claimed scores of lives in the state.

President Buhari arrived the Nigerian Airforce Base (NAF), Kaduna around 10.10am in a presidential aircraft.

He immediately proceeded to the Murtala Square, the venue of the meeting.

Already at the venue for trouble shooting meeting with the President are the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, Ahrchbishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend, Mathew Man-oso Ndagoso and Secretary General of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu.

Also ready to meet with the President are Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop George Jonathan Dodo, founder of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, Pastor Yohanna Y.D. Buru.

It will be recalled that while the dust raised by the criss that erupted in Kasuwan Maganin in the Southern part was settling down, the killing of the Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima at the weekend ignited another round of violence.

The traditional ruler was killed by kidnappers last weekend after a ransom had been paid for the release of the monarch.

The 24 hours curfew imposed on the state following the crisis was only reviewed on Sunday to 6.am to 5.pm.