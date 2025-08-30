Police probe Kaduna political violence

The Nigeria Police Force

– As ADC stakeholders accuse El-Rufai of division

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Kaduna State Police Command has launched an investigation into an alleged political gathering linked to former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, which reportedly degenerated into violence and sporadic gunshots by suspected thugs, even as stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state accused the former governor of trying to undermine the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the police said the meeting, said to have been convened without prior notification to security agencies, was disrupted when suspected political thugs fired gunshots, causing panic and breaching public peace.

The Command said preliminary inquiries showed the meeting was associated with an ADC coalition faction, but that the authentic leadership of the party had denied knowledge of the gathering, distancing itself from its organisers.

“The investigation is ongoing, and anyone found culpable, regardless of status or position, will face the full weight of the law,” the police statement read.

It further warned hotels, event centres and similar facilities across the state against permitting political meetings without notifying security agencies, stressing that such venues would also be held liable if their premises were used for unlawful activities.

Earlier, a coalition of concerned ADC members, partners and stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State addressed a press conference in Kaduna, where they alleged that the activities of El-Rufai, alongside some associates, were threatening the unity and survival of the party.

Spokesman of the group, Hon. Adamu Ahmed Dattijo, said the stakeholders were alarmed at what they described as attempts to impose parallel structures, polarise members and hijack the coalition process. According to him, the ADC in Kaduna belonged to all stakeholders, not a few individuals, stressing that unless urgent action was taken, the party risked going into the 2027 elections divided and weakened.

“We are not against anyone’s political ambition. What we oppose is the hijack of our party by a few individuals who have no respect for structures, unity and democratic principles,” Dattijo said, calling on the national leadership of the ADC to intervene swiftly.

The developments have heightened political tension in Kaduna, with the police vowing to ensure accountability while party stakeholders continue to press for discipline and internal cohesion ahead of the next general elections.