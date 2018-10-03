Breaking News
Breaking: Ronaldo denies attack accusation, calls rape ‘abominable crime’

On 4:00 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday categorically denied accusations by a former model who says the soccer star raped her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” tweeted the 33-year-old, who plays for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

“My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added.


