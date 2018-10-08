Breaking: Fayose to dump PDP soon

By Nwafor Sunday

The outspoken governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, Monday threatened to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking with Punch correspondent on Monday, Fayose opined that he would soon renounce his “membership of PDP any moment. After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians”, he reportedly said.

His reasons for the threat was not captured as at the time of filling this report.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had written to the Nigerian Customs to monitor and arrest the outgoing governor anytime he wants to run away from the country following an investigation of about N1.3 billion fraud case filed against him.

Details later: