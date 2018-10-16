Breaking: Fayose storms EFCC office

By Nwafor Sunday

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has on Tuesday fulfilled his promise of visiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja office.

Recall that EFCC had invited him to have a chat with the commission over alleged fraud and abuse of office.

Fayose entered into the EFCC office in the company of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

He was spotted wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I’m here,I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October, and like I said to EFCC, they should await my arrival.

“This morning, they have been to my house which I think it’s unnecessary.”

Details later:

Watch video:

