Breaking: Allison Ayida is dead

9:35 pm

Allison Ayida, who grew to the top of the Nigerian civil service and famed as a super permanent secretary has died at the age of 88.

Ayida died Thursday at Saint Nicholas Hospital, Lagos. Born on 16th June of 1930, Ayida attended Kings College, Lagos, Oxford University, United Kingdom, and entered the civil service after graduation.

He served in several positions in the civil service and reached the peak of his career as permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economic Development where he helped to reshape Nigeria’s post-civil war economy before and after the civil war.

He served on the boards of several companies.


