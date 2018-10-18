Anyone educating a girl-child empowers her -— Cleric

By Ebun Sessou

Women have been enjoined to see themselves as not role models to their girl-child but teachers capable of educating and empowering their girls so as to become better persons in the society.

The Founder and Pastor of Grace Worship Center, Pastor Ojay Oruma disclosed this at an event to mark his birthday anniversary recently.

Speaking at his event, Oruma stated that anyone educating a girl empowers her. Adding that concentrating solely on educating girls will not result in empowerment unless women themselves become skilled and active promoters of gender equality.

According to him, “Most women are important catalysts for empowerment both at home and workplaces. They are an essential part of the child both during learning and her social, cultural and economic development.

“They transmit and implant social values and nurture a child’s creativity, talent, and interests. They equally provide children with the skills and knowledge to question and solve problems that they encounter in childhood and throughout their lives”, he added.

He lamented that most women have given their roles to strangers in the name of aunty, uncles, relatives, care givers as well as school teachers who in-turn abuse the girls sexually thereby making their lives miserable.

Oruma further explained that building a positive self-image for girls takes a major role in the make up of the girl-child. “Many girls suffer from self-esteem and confidence problems and need a supportive and engaging community to develop these essential traits.