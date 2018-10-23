ADP’ll unseat APC in Ogun—Dimeji Bankole

…As ANRP candidate picks female running mate

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Dimeji Bankole, said yesterday, that his new party will win the 2019 governorship seat in the state.

This was as the governorship candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, governorship candidate in Ogun State, Adewale Omoniyi, has picked a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaja Risikat Adenokun, as his running mate for the 2019 elections.

Bankole said this when he was formally unveiled by the state party chairman, Chief Wale Egunleti, to other party members and supporters at the party secretariat, Onikolobo in Abeokuta.

The former Reps Speaker said: “I am exceedingly happy to be nominated as our party’s governorship candidate. I am grateful to this massive structure you have built in the last six years, especially in the last two years.”

Meanwhile, the ANRP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Omoniyi also declared that the ANRP was poised to defeat the APC and other major parties in the forthcoming poll due to the party’s robust agenda for the electorate.

Omoniyi spoke, at the weekend, in Ijebu-Ife, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, while unveiling of his female running mate, Alhaja Adenokun.