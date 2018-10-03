Abuja airport new terminal to begin operation soon – GM

Mr Mahmud Sani, Regional General Manager, North Central, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says the new terminal building under construction at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will begin operation soon.

Sani gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, at the ongoing 2018 Abuja International Trade Fair, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the terminal building construction is being undertaken by Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

Sani, who is also the Abuja Airport Manager, said the terminal building would be completed and opened before the end of October, as earlier promised by the Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma.

He explained that the operations directorate of FAAN had carried out inspection on the terminal and identified issues to be resolved, adding that the contractors were already putting finishing torches.

According to him, necessary facilities like the scanners, escalators, security cameras and checking counters as well as two boarding bridges have been put in place.

“The Chinese terminal is almost ready for operation because we have put in place facilities that would make it functional in the shortest possible time.

“We have been working with the contractor and consultant to put finishing torches.

“The operations directorate and the security have already gone round with the contractor and our findings communicated to the managing director.

“He is now discussing with the contractors to make all necessary adjustments before the October date.

“What they are doing now is just fixing signage and other facilities. Things like conveyor belt, escalators, checking counters, cameras, body scanners and two boarding bridges, have all been installed and tested,” he said.

Sani told NAN that works were ongoing around the airport train station to link it to both the old and new terminal buildings.

He also disclosed that plans were on ground to construct two multi-storey car parks in the airport to address parking challenges and ease the flow of traffic.

According to him, temporary car park is being constructed by the CCECC pending when the proposed multi-storey car parks are in place.

“The train station is already functional and work in seriously ongoing to link it to the terminal, which I believe will be completed in few day time.

“We are currently using the train station through the old terminal but they are constructing canopy to link both the old the new terminal to the station,” he added.

The terminal, built at the estimated cost of N61.2 billion ($200 million) is expected to accommodate new traffic on account of the Abuja new metro rail and the proposed second runway already appropriated in the 2018 budget.

NAN