9jaSAFE Award picks date for dinner

The Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE), will hold its 2018 main edition on Friday.

9jaSAFE is the nations leading health, safety and environment (HSE) award which holds annually.



The Chief Coordinating Officer of the award, Mr Femi Da-silva, the three previous editions of the Award held in September.

He said that the decision to the award in November became necessitated by the need to provide a better experience for the 2018 awardees and other participants, “Since its inception in 2015, 9jaSAFE has been about recognising and celebrating those who have excelled in the task of ensuring the safety and health of workers. The three previous editions of the award held in the second Friday in September but we have been constrained to reschedule the Award Dinner date in order to give the 2018 award participants a memorable experience,”

According to him, the Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence Hall of Fame (9jaSAFE) is the nations most-prestigious award set up to recognise outstanding commitment of organisations, individuals/groups, and professional institutions towards promoting and raising safety consciousness He said, “The annual award, a brainchild of Safety Record newspaper, Nigeria’s premier HSE publication, was instituted in 2015 as a humble contribution towards recognising and rewarding initiatives geared towards promoting workplace safety.

It enjoys the endorsement of leading safety stakeholders in Nigeria Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Society for Occupational and Environmental Health Physicians of Nigeria (SOEHPON), World Safety Organization (WSO), and American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP),”

Over 170 industry professionals attended the maiden edition of the Award/Gala Night in 2015. In 2016 nominations were received from 15 states across the nation with 345 nominees from different sectors of the economy, while 220 professionals / company representatives attended the Gala Night at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. In 2017, over 600 nominations were received from 22 states across the nation.