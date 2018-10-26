26 inmates of Agodi prison to sit for 2018 NECO exam

No fewer than 26 inmates of Agodi Prison, Ibadan, Oyo State, are set to write the 2018 National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Prison Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Anjorin Olanrewaju, on Tuesday and made available to newsmen, in Ibadan.

He said the inmates were registered to take examinations in Science, Arts and Commercial subjects.

“The examination will be a maiden one in the prison.

“It is one of the reformatory tools deployed by the Nigerian Prison Service to ensure inmates’ reformation and reintegration into the society.

“Registration for the forthcoming examination is tremendously supported by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as some religious bodies,” he said.

