2019: Okagbare, Onuesoke, mobilizes for Atiku in Norway

By Ephraim Oseji

The Director in charge of Diaspora Wing Atiku Care Foundation, Oslo, Norway, Mrs. Grace Okagbare has called on Nigerians resident overseas and home to vote, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, in 2019 presidential election.

Grace Okagbare who is the elder sister to Nigeria track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare, made the call in a dinner she organized for the Europe branch Executive members of a group under the aegis of Friends Of Waziri Atiku (FOWA) in Oslo Norway.

According to her, it is only Atiku that can make Nigeria work again by revamping the economy and restructuring Nigeria, urging every member of FOWA in Europe to galvanize support for him.

She enumerated some of Atiku Abubakar’s achievements as Nigeria’s Vice President when he was head of the National Council of Privatisation as well as his Supervision of GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 50,000 to 100 million GSM lines, thereby adding 500,000 direct jobs to the Nigerian economy and attraction of $27bn to our Nigerian GDP.

Another guest speaker at the FOWA dinner in Olso, Norway , PDP Chieftain and Electronic and Print Media Chairman of the FOWA Group World-wide, Chief Sunny Onuesoke told Europe branch Executive members of FOWA to enjoin every Nigerian in Europe to be on their toes to ensure that Atiku Abubakar brand is marketed to the international communities and Nigerians in Europe.

He said Atiku has promised fresh initiative to tackle unemployment, adding that on several occasions he has flaunted his credential as an employer of labour, hence it was not shocking when he promised to generate initiatives to tackle unemployment.