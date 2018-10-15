2019: Buhari divine choice of God … — group

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – A political pressure group, Buhari/Osinbajo Mandate Group, BOMG, vowed yesterday that no amount of unnecessary distraction from the opposition can stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s from winning his re-election bid in the 2019 presidential poll.

The National Coordinator, BOMG, Ali Baba Mohammed said in a statement issued in Abuja, that, the current gang up against Mr. president will fall like packed of cards beside he is the divine choice of God to rescue Nigeria from the hands of those who have held her prosperity and greatness to ransom.

Mohammed, who noted the country, has suffered in bondage over the years, said the corrupt elites are not happy with Buhari’s giant strides towards ensuring the complete liberating of the nation from their iron grip.

According to him, “Today, Mr. President is their enemy and the rest of the masses movement of the people of Nigeria are his friends and he is their hero.

“As far as Nigeria of today is concerned, there is hardly any political leader, past and present in Nigeria whose records of present and antecedents, could stand, match or displace that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Hence, our insistence that he is still the best man for the job; the best that has happened to Nigeria and he is still what is right to continue to happen in political leadership and civil governance in Nigeria for the next four years.”

The National Coordinator said the core mission of Buhari, which is total restoration of the country, must be accomplished, and therefore called on Nigerians to continue to support him.

“We therefore make bold to say that, Nigerians are wiser now and are more politically informed and enlightened, and so will not vote for the enemies of their country to come back to power again. They will not vote to collect their country from the hands of the hand of the current responsible leaders and give he back to those irresponsible ones they already known.

“Nigerians are unanimously set to prove it to the world that they know a responsible and visionary leader when they see one. And so, will not make the mistake of proving it to the world that it is a crime to be irresponsible leader in Nigeria.