2019 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles camp opens today

*Iheanacho, Ekong, Ndidi, 13 others to storm Uyo

SUPER Eagles camp in Uyo will come alive today as Coach Gernot Rohr is expecting no fewer than 16 players to hit the Akwa Ibom state capital to commence preparations ahead of the crucial 2019 AFCON qualifier against Libya Saturday.

Leicester City of England duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong are expected to lead 13 other players into the Super Eagles’ camp today, officials have confirmed.

Watford striker, Isaac Success already arrived Lagos yesterday and is expected to fly straight into Uyo before midday.

Hapoel Beer Sheva of Israel midfielder, John Ogu who helped his side end their winless streak in the Israeli league on Saturday with a 4-1 win at home to Maccabi Petach Tikva confirmed he will be in camp today.

Also expected in Super Eagles’camp are Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Semi Ajayi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ola Aina.