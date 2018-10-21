2018 Alaghodaro Summit: Edo OPS backs theme

As preparations for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit reach advanced stage, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Edo State has expressed support for 2018 edition of the summit, lauding Governor Godwin Obaseki’s decision to focus on Edo people.



The OPS in the state include Edo/Delta Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), Miners Association of Nigeria, among others.

A cross-section of top members of the OPS expressed delight at the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, saying that the event would further endear the government to the people because “indeed the government has shown to be for the people with the many policies and reforms geared to improve the people’s welfare.”

A top executive member of MAN who asked not to be named, said the theme for the summit is appropriate considering how the Governor Obaseki led-administration has carried all stakeholders along in his reforms, and ensuring that government is not hijacked by a few people.

The MAN executive member, who operates a factory in Benin City, noted, “Those of us in the organised private sector are redirecting our operations to align with the state government’s policies and programmes to improve the lives of the people, support inclusive growth and promote law and order.”

“If any business fails to do this, then such a business is not people-centered. Because businesses exist to provide solutions to people’s problems. The choice of the theme, for me, shows that the state has been carrying people along and intends to even extend its efforts to affect more people.

A member of BENCCIMA, Mr. Benson Osazuwa, said “I am pleased with the choice of the theme for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit. It will provide us with a template to access government policies and see how it can help everyone lead better lives.”

Osazuwa noted, “if every member of the organised private sector supports government in its skills development and jobs creation programmes which are ongoing, it will benefit us the most, as it would increase proficiency of prospective employees and also assist in reducing crime in the state.”