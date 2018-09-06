We’ll truncate Okorocha’s ‘3rd Term’ Bid, Kanu vows

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Business mogul, Prince Daniel Kanu has accused the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha of seeking a third term in office through the back door, vowing to use the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to truncate such ambition.



Kanu who decried what he described as the growing nepotism associated with the Okorocha administration in the state, however said APGA was set to make governance in the state, all-inclusive.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja shortly after he picked his nomination and expression of interest forms, Prince Kanu said; “The election has already conducted itself because I believe that our people are very democratically-driven. The current governor was elected in 2011 and he defeated a sitting governor then under the PDP and it was done through APGA and we the people made it happen. Again, we are going to ensure that it happens again in 2019 by defeating the current governor in Imo state who is running by proxy. His time has ran out but he does not want to quit. He wants a third term through the back door by installing his son in law and we, the people are going to resist that.

“We must bring Imo state out of its present quagmire and I believe I have all it takes to do that. As an activist, I believe in the salvation of the people. My past speaks for me.

“Currently, there is lawlessness in Imo state and where there is no rule of law, respect for human rights or feelings or dignity of the human person, then life itself would have lost its meaning. I believe that Imo state needs the rule of law at this time, respect for people, the salvation of the people from their present strife that they are facing, homelessness, hopelessness and all that”, he stated.