We won’t rest until HSBC returns our money – EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the Presidency’s report that HSBC aided past Nigerian leaders to loot the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sunday agreed with Presidency’s statement and vowed to repatriate all stole money.

In a statement disclosed via the agencies official facebook handle, the anti-graft agency said that it would not stop until every penny belonging to the country is returned.

Recall that the global giant bank, HSBC, had predicted that Buhari’s second tenure would stunt the nation’s economy.

Reacting to the prediction of the bank to the effect that the Buhari’s second term would spell doom to the economy, the Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu cautioned the bank against doomsday prophecy and accused it of aiding corruption in the country. Presidency equally charged HSBC to return Nigeria’s looted fund.

In view of the above therefore, EFCC opined:

The Story of HSBC

HSBC Bank plc is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. HSBC’s international network comprises around 7,500 offices in over 80 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.

Since inception, HSBC is synonymous with money laundering and has paid billions of US Dollars in fines across the world.

In Nigeria, the bank laundered more than $100 million for the late dictator, late Gen Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London, Switzerland and Geneva. The Bank is also involved with laundering proceeds of corruption for over 50 Nigerians including a Nigerian serving Senator.

Part of Abacha Assets yet to be recovered are: $12 million in HSBC Fund Admin Ltd with account number S-104460 in Jersey; $20 million in HSBC Life (Europe) with account number 37060762 in U.K and $1. 6 million in HSBC Bank plc with account number 38175076 in U. K.

We shall not rest on our oars until every penny belonging to the FRN is repatriated to Nigeria as to improve the lives of the people.