Umahi cuts short visit to commiserate with predecessor

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has cut short his official trip to Port Harcourt, to commiserate with the family of his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi over the death of his son, Onyekachi.

Newsmen report that Onyekachi, Elechi’s third child and a Lecturer at the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki, died of undisclosed causes on Sept. 14.

Umahi, who led a high-powered government delegation to his predecessor’s home at Alike, Ikwo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, thanked the deceased’s family for receiving him and his entourage.

“We thank you for accepting us to pay this condolence visit as I was in Port Harcourt on an official visit last Friday when I heard the tragic news.

“Expectedly, all the phone lines of their excellencies (Elechi and wife) were off which was understandable because of the devastating effect of the death on the family.

“I directed the entire government officials to visit the family but understandably also, their excellencies were not in good shape to receive them.

“This was why I cut-short my journey to Port Harcourt and for me, it was a very rude shock because I knew Onyekachi very well,” he said.

The governor noted that he worked closely with the deceased on several occasions as he was friendly with everybody and was a guru in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“His death is very shocking, a big loss to the family, the university and entire Ebonyi and we all should understand that we are visitors on this earth.

“It is like a journey and no one knows where he would disembark or can question God,” he said.

Chief Nnanna Elechi, the former governor’s first son who stood-in for his father during the visit, thanked Umahi for the visit and noted that the family was pained by the death.

“We thank everyone who has shared this moment of grief with us and pray for God’s mercies on all,” he said.

Umahi, who was Elechi’s former ally, served as his deputy but their relationship severed due to political reasons in 2015.

