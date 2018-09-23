The wonder for total freedom for every captive

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Those who have forsaken all and are following the Saviour will experience peace of mind and live a holy life free from sin. They will have healing in the place of sickness.

They will enjoy divine protection against all forms of attack and onslaught from the camp of the enemy. They will possess the power needed to move their mountain. Above all, they will inheritance mansions in heaven and a crown to go with.

Your time has come to connect to the wonder of total freedom for every captive. Today is your day of days. The planned programme of God will take place in your life and nothing will deny you. All that is required of you is a made up mind that will accept God’s offer of salvation and the deed will be done.

See yourself as a person ready to take the necessary actions so as to miss hell and not heaven because hell is a terrible place. There is no water in hell fire that will quench your thirst. Neither is there electricity that will drive away your darkened sorrow nor will there be peace of mind for those that will be tormented by the dementors.

It is only the people who know Jesus that will escape the pangful pain of hell, because they will be in the paradise of heaven among the innumerable company of adorable angels worshipping a glorious God, with crowns of glory hovering above them.

You can be a part of this colourful individuals, if you can only take a step of faith and surrender your life to Jesus Christ today.

Yes, you can; and you can also join me on my way to heaven. Bow down your head right now and talk to God in prayers as you confess your sins. He will forgive you today and write your name in heaven.

