The wonder for total freedom for every captive

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Some people go about with an air of self-deception brandish-ing religion without con-version from sin; but when reality checks on them, they tend to aband-on ship simply because the truth of the demand and command of God seems too tough for them to handle.

Do you remember king Nebuchadnezzar who had a hard time settling down until Daniel interpreted his dream of the ages? Alright. He could not but proclaim the supremacy of God Almighty over other gods when Daniel revealed the deep things of his dream. You would think that such proclamation had made him align with God.

But wait until you read Daniel 3, where the king, like any other religious person, had a way of flirting in religion. He made a god out of an idol and compelled his subjects to bow to it, which included the Hebrew boys who contributed to the interpretation of the dream other gods failed to unravel.

But Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego had other ideas lined up for the king and would not submit to the idol inspired threats of fire because they were born again and had Jesus watching their back. When you come to Jesus today, the threats and fires of idol worship and occultism will have no effect in your life.

When king Nebuchadnezzar noticed a fourth person-ality in the fiery furnace, he came to a conclusion that that must be the Son of God. Let me tell you something. If you are born again, it does not matter the kind of si-tuation you may find yourself, Jesus will always be there with you to make a way for you so that you would co-me out of it a victorious child of God.

Having seen the distinguished incredible heroism of the omnipresence of God, the king went into rhetorics as a means to persuade all nations under his rulership not to speak ill against the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego or face dire consequences. For pulling such a string, you may be forced to think that the king must have finally had a personal encounter with God. But wait until you see him in action again in Daniel 4, where he has become over bloated with pride for claim-ing to have built the empire he reigned over by his own powers.

Immediately, the judgment of God fell upon him and he became a beastly creature because he did not acc-ord God the praise for making him so powerful.

In essence, there are people who claim to be converted, but in the secret they are full of sin. They even go to church on Sunday, but worship idol on Monday. They indulge in theft and encourage adultery. Such double standard will not get them to God. But when you are born again, a visible change will come upon your life through the power in the blood of Jesus. It will happen to you today.

Matthew 18:3 “And said, “Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.” The moment you experience genuine conversion, you will become innocent as a child, converted and free from committing sin. Jesus will do it for you today. Are you all ears be-cause I said Jesus will do it for you today!

Acts 3:19 “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of ref-reshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;” What is repentance? It is when you take a closer look at your life and you come to the observation that it is contrary to the stipulated command and demand of God and if you keep on living in such a lifestyle, society will be worse of for it. When you turn away from those evil things and accept Jesus into your life as your Lord and personal Saviour; it then means that your sins have been blotted out and God has given you salvation.

The instant that happens, you will become the property of God because you are born again. Automatically, you will become a child of God and He who owns you will then write your name in the book of life in heaven. From that moment, you will never be the same again because blessings from heaven will come upon you.

After you are converted and have given your life to Je-sus, you will have that innate desire and longing wanting to know God the more, which will stir you up for total commitment. Matthew 19:27 “Then answered Peter and said unto him, Behold, we have forsaken all, and foll-owed thee; what shall we have therefore?” The com-mitment of people who are ready to follow Christ Jesus must have two outstanding ingredients: they must have to forsake all distractions and sinful pleasures that society and the devil may throw at them and resolve to follow the Saviour sheepishly till the very end.

You can have such a resolute mindset like Peter and the rest of the other disciplines. You can be like that too when you let Jesus come into your life. But if you have not forsaken occultism and idol worship, then do not tell me that you are a Christian. If you have not forsaken alcoholism and drunkenness, then do not tell me you can follow the Lord! If you have not forsaken pornograhy and lustfulness, then do not tell me that you have a stake in heaven. If you have not forsaken fornication and adultery, then do not think that you can share a space in heaven, with those who have for-saken all.