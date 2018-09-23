The futile challenge against Omo-Agege

By Martins Egharevwa

With a strong first term performance, there is no question that Omo-Agege is the only viable choice of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta Central senatorial race.

And as the only elected official in Delta APC, and a vocal and unapologetic supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate, Omo-Agege deserves an automatic ticket.

It appeared the senator would run unopposed in the APC primary for the ticket of Delta Central until Olorogun Otega Emerhor joined the race.

Omo-Agege’s popularity and acceptability within the party are obvious. He has also built a national profile for himself in part because of his relentless support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his fight to bolster the rule of law in the Senate at huge personal cost. He has focused on the issues that matter most to Nigerians, such as sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, electoral reforms, and empowerment among others. That record is quite strong. Yet Emerhor chose to enter the race.

Emerhor’ late bid for the senate ticket comes as no surprise. For many months it appeared as though there would be challengers to Omo-Agege but none surfaced.

That there were no challengers to Omo-Agege for the APC ticket is a testament to how futile this late aspiration is. In fact, that Emerhor had such difficulty finding a person willing to challenge Omo-Agege for the APC ticket, shows the strength of Omo-Agege.

But Emerhor appears to be banking on the the assumption that he would out-shine Omo-Agege and there would be enough anti-party activities against the latter on account of the mace incident at the Senate in April.

The good news for Omo-Agege is that contrary to the longings of the members of the Cyril Ogodo-led group who are challenging Prophet Jones leadership of Delta APC, there is no groundswell of support among the rank and file of the party for a challenger to the incumbent senator.

The Urhobo people, the largest ethnic group in Delta State populate Delta Central Senatorial District, are pleased with Omo-Agege. Prior to Omo-Agege’s coming to the Senate, Urhobo nation was relegated.

But in less than three years of Omo-Agege at the centre, it is clear that Urhobo is making a comeback to the top of Nigeria’s politics where it rightly belongs.

Omo-Agege is probably the most effective senator in Urhobo’s history. He has done an enormous amount of work to advance Delta Central’s interest.

Right now he is adored by the base of APC as demonstrated during his consultative visits to the eight local government areas in Delta Central Senatorial District. What was planned as visits to the executive of the party at ward and local government levels turned out to be rallies and carnivals to celebrate a very successful first term and a clamor for his return to the Senate in 2019.

If primaries were designed to elect candidates for the party who can win the general election, against Omo-Agege, Emerhor has no chance.

So why would APC risk the only seat they have in Delta State by fielding another candidate other than Omo-Agege?

*Egharevwa writes from Warri