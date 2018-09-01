Some ministers creating confusion for Buhari — Chief Emami, APC chieftain

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order some of his ministers allegedly engendering public apathy among Nigerians against his government with their unguarded actions.

Chief Emami, who spoke on phone to Saturday Vanguard, asserted “Buhari’s ministers are the ones creating problems for him. One of them is the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, who is talking at cross-purpose with the government he is serving, contesting the position of government as expressed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.”

“The ministers are the representatives of President Buhari, he cannot be everywhere at all times, but a lot of the ministers are taking things for granted because of the fatherly role of our president. This was the point our national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, made the other time.

“Somebody like Dalung should be fired with immediate effect , somebody toying with the hearts of young people, sports is one area that is providing opportunity for the youth, he should not use his unguarded statements to spoil the APC administration,” he said.

Emami, who is the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, asserted: “So far, Buhari has done very well on security, particularly for us (Itsekiri people). Security is the major problem in our area and if not for the way he intervened, the situation would not have been tackled until date. If you check the casualties on the Itsekiri side from 1996 till about 2014 on, you will weep.”

“It is not that I am in support of the ongoing insecurity in the northern part of the country, I am saying that he has doused tension in my area and now, Ijaw and Itsekiri are talking, politicking together instead of fighting one another as before. God that put us together in one place did not make mistake, we must pursue peace among ourselves,” he added.