Should Christians be of the world?

By Olu George

They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world”-JOHN 17:16. “YE ADULTERERS AND ADULTERESSES KNOW YE NOT THAT THE FRIENDSHIP OF THE WORLD IS ENMITY WITH GOD? WHOSOEVER THEREFORE, WILL BE A FRIEND OF THE WORLD, IS THE ENEMY OF GOD”-JAMES 4:4. Christians have been chosen out of the world by Jesus Christ, hence they shall be hated by the world-JOHN 15:19.

And all that is in the world, is nothing but the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, which make up the “gods” of this present world, that war against the souls of Christians- 1 PETER 2:11.

The lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life is not of the Father but it is of the world-1 JOHN 2:16. And if it is of the world, then it must be of the devil, because he is the prince of this world-JOHN 12:31.

Many believers in Christ today, have entangled themselves so much with various ungodly and worldly celebrations, such as Birthday, Christmas, New Year, Easter, Valentine Day, which are not of the Father but they are of the world. All these ungodly celebrations, were alien to the early militant church, which Christ left behind! For example, the two birthday celebrations, mentioned in the bible, were by King Pharaoh and King Herod, who were heathens-GENESIS 40:20,22; MARK 6:21,27. The word, Valentine cannot be found in the bible.

Therefore, Valentine’s day and its celebration has nothing to do with the Christian faith. It is simply an erotic celebration amongst “lovers,” inspired by the devil, to gratify their fleshly lusts and carnality! Valentine’s day or “lovers” day is a contradiction of the true AGAPE love of God. And many women are obsessed with Valentine’s day celebration, so much so that, they feel depressed if their husbands or lovers do not present to them “gifts” on Valentine’s Day.

The author of all ungodly and worldly celebrations is the Mother of harlots, mentioned in REVELATION 17:5. And these festivities or celebrations are meant to enrich her merchants through the buying and selling that accompany these festive seasons-VERSE 15.

The children of Israel worshipped BAAL and ASHTAROTH, also known as Astarte or queen of heaven, the goddess of Easter and they incurred the anger of God, which reads: “And they forsook the LORD and served BAAL and ASHTAROTH. And the anger of the Lord was hot against Israel, and He delivered them into the hands of spoilers that spoiled them, and He sold them into the hands of their enemies round about, so that they could not stand before their enemies.”-JUDGES 2:13-14.

The word Easter, which is pronounced Ishtar, is of Chaldean origin, the goddess of queen of heaven, worshipped by the heathens in ancient Babylon, even before Christ was born! And so, Peter was arrested by King Herod, and put in prison, intending to bring forth Peter to the heathen people, who were celebrating this Easter (Ishtar) together with King Herod. This pagan festival of Easter incidentally co-incided with the days of unleavened bread, which were, the Jews Passover-ACTS12:1-4.

This divine call by God to all believers in Christ, to come out of the world, and its ungodly festivities and worldly celebrations, is a call to come out of the captivity of Satan, who is the prince of this world, and also a call to come out of the captivity of Mother of harlots-REVELATION 18:4-5. And if we must be sons and daughters of God, then we must obey this call and come out, even as the Lord God commanded- “WHEREFORE COME OUT FROM AMONG THEM AND BE YE SEPARATE, SAITH THE LORD, AND TOUCH NOT THE UNCLEAN THING AND I WILL RECEIVE YOU AND I WILL BE A FATHER UNTO YOU, AND YOU SHALL BE MY SONS AND DAUGHTERS, SAITH THE LORD ALMIGHTY.”-2 CORINTHIANS 6:17-18.

Ministers of God must have this spiritual understanding of the truth that the word, CHURCH is from a Greek word known as EKKLESIA, which simply means AN ASSEMBLY OF PEOPLE THAT ARE CALLED OUT OF THE WORLD. Therefore, any assembly of “people of God”, who refuse to come out of the world, IS NOT A CHURCH, but a harlots’ house made up of an assembly of adulterers and adulteresses, who are burning incense to the “gods” of this world, especially the god of fleshly lusts and that of pride of life.

Surfeiting, drinking and dancing are the characteristic features of all these ungodly festivities and worldly celebrations, which are idolatry! Christians are warned not to be like these idolaters, who are always at these ungodly and worldly ceremonies, where they will sit down to eat and drink and thereafter, rise up to play (to musical instruments) -1 CORINTHIANS 10:7.

Judge in yourselves: should Christians be of the world? But the natural (carnal) man receives not the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them for they are spiritually discerned-1 Corinthians 2:14. But the spiritual will discern the truth, because they are of the truth and they will hear the voice of the Spirit of truth and obey – JOHN 18:37c.

*George is of the Christian Gospel Church (The Truth Centre). Email: Cgc.com.ng@Gmail.com

Benin Edo State