Rapper, Eva Alordia speaks on failed relationship

By Rotimi Agbana

•Says “I miss my ex-lover”

Nigerian-Cameroonian female rapper, Eva Alordia, has openly confessed that she is yet to get over her ex-lover, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, who she mysteriously broke up with 15-months after he proposed to her while she was performing on stage at the 2016 Headies Awards.

Still basking in the euphoria of love for her ex, unable to fully get over him, she decided to share her feelings in a video she made on her Instagram page.

“I pretend that I’m over you, ignoring reality and imprisoning my feelings until I’m feeling nothing new. It’s like these wounds have become scars and the pain never goes away. I’m used to saying you were the one for me and that’s the subconscious trap I got myself in.

Now, I know I’ve to set myself free. It shouldn’t hurt this bad if it was meant to be; mentally, it’s just so much pressure. I wish you wouldn’t be telling me that I was special then turn around and treat me like I was something that you had to get rid of; like a bad itch that’s hard to reach.

I really must have pissed you off. I swore I won’t be calling you, that I’ll leave you alone. A couple of weeks’ passed now and I’m picking the phone, hanging on to the dial tone because you never pick up and when you finally do, you say you’re busy, you’ll call me right back, but you never do. So I’m right back to square one again, trying to get over you again.

I hate myself now for putting myself out. I know I must let you go because if I keep holding on then I might never know what life has got in store. Maybe, something more. I miss you, and as simply as it can be said that’s the whole truth” she said.