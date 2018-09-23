By Janet Adetu

Have you ever thought of what could be the most powerful and important tool for a business executive, professional, entrepreneur or individual?

Do not look too far, it may appear intangible to some, but it carries huge weight in the business world. Yes it is your pen; that pen distinguishes leaders from amateurs. It silently ranks people according to status and either up scales or downplays your overall image. In the business world those who know do not play with the kind of pen they carry; or the power of the pen when writing; it is that attention to fine detail that makes the big difference.

A high flying executive knows that investing in the right pen speaks volumes about your personality, character, style, credibility, integrity even trust to a large extent. The life of an executive, professional or businessman speaks to the art of attending meetings, signing contracts and sealing deals by putting pen to paper. The act of bringing out your pen, holding your pen, using your pen; and putting your pen away has great significance. To be a correct player in the industry is to know and understand the rules of the game.

There are pens and there are pens all of which have ink and can write when used. To stand out from the crowd you will be mindful not to carry a pen that may simply undermine your image meaning do not use a cheap pen, a special pen can be used occasionally where it matters most. Usually a signature pen of good quality and durability is what is required here.

Remember this is considered an investment to you when you are aspiring to move to the next level; every little detail counts. It is considered an instant image saboteur to click on your pen consistently during meetings or habitually chewing on the tip of your pen and still hold the pen to write with. The kind of pen you hold says a lot about you as an individual and a professional. Your pen can send the right or wrong impression in business. It can in many ways make or break an impression people have of you which can directly impact the decision to do business with you or not.

I have seen many senior executives carry very high profile pens, and use them when it matters most. Have you ever considered the type of pen you hold; daily, during business board or conference meetings? You will be surprised about the power of your pen. Essentially depending on your position there is an expectation from others. As a leader we expect to see everything positive about you including your appearance and the image you portray.

Pen Etiquette

Choice

Pens are also personalized according to your taste, they come in all sorts of colours; Silver, gold, black or wine are favoured corporate pen colours. The choice of ink color usually black or blue is also a personal choice. Today however some executives have chosen to use signature colors to sign their names. I once worked for a boss who always signed using green ink. In the same light how you write with your pen has a lot to do with the flow of ink, It is also a choice to use a normal inked pen , a ball pen; or a fountain pen; the outcome of each differs significantly.

Image

Your pen offers some form of distinction between players in the industry. The image of your pen while writing portrays levels of significance, confidence, position and status to the pen holder. Use a pen that boasts your credibility during important meetings. Make a conscious effort during your next business gathering to see the kind of pen held by other business professionals to get a feel of what you may like and what is trending.

Ink

Good quality pens usually last long when used well as they curb ink leakage. At times pens have the tendency to leak without warning and can be very damaging to the owner. Many good pens also are refillable; when exhausted ensure that the refillable is available. You may purchase refillables when buying the pen at the same time. If the pen is a gift you may be on the lookout for its refill at your convenience. A choice to have both black and blue ink is good to consider, keep your pen well. Fountain pens are more expensive and hard to refill for future use.

Structure

Pens come in all forms and sizes, the grip of the pen determines its comfort when writing. Many fancy pens still allow you to grip the pen and write smoothly without any extra effort. You can control your pen by the press of a button at the buttom of the pen also it can be in form of a twist on the top of the pen too. Either way a variety of pens are good to have.

Designer

Yes many designer pens are out there on offer depending on your values you will choose that which is reputable, durable and have long lasting quality. Designers tend to present pens in a custom made box for luxury packaging and branding. Do not get too carried away by its presentation but emphasize more on how the pen writes and how your finished written document looks like.

Position

Where do you normally keep your pen? In your shirt pocket? In your suit pocket? At the bottom of your briefcase?

In case you do not keep a mini purse of pens, choose a visible place in your briefcase, handbag or diary where you can easily access it at any time of need. Be deliberate in where you keep your pen. Avoid mishaps with inks by refraining from keeping your pen in your upper shirt pocket. Also when wearing a pocket square in your jacket avoid placing a pen there too.

Pen strategy

Always carry a pen at all times

Use a black pen for professional documents.

Carry a statement pen to important meetings.

Test your pen to see how it flows when buying a pen.

Your pen should uplift your image and professional look.

Avoid using a corporate promo pen when out representing your company.

Watch your pen when you bring it out to avoid using a competitors promo pen during meetings.

Never use a coloured pen to sign a cheque.

Never chew on the end of your pen or use a chewed pen in public.

Careful not to borrow your expensive pen to others

Good luck!!!!!