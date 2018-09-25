OSIMHEN: Drogba inspires me

Sporting Charleroi of Belgium striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed that one of the big factors behind his scoring form is that he loves watching videos of top strikers like former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, who he says all inspire him to get better on the pitch.

Speaking against the backdrop of his first professional goal last weekend, Osimhen, who is on loan at Charleroi from VfL Wolfsburg of Germany, said he is always keen on learning from renowned prolific strikers like Drogba and others.

The Chile 201 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medallist and top scorer said he was happy to finally hit his first league goal at any level in Charleroi’s their 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Saturday, but said he now wants to get even more.

While also acknowledging delight with the improved quality in his game, Osimhen will now hope to continue his exploits with Charleroi when they host Lokeren in their next league fixture this Saturday.

The 19-year-old forward, who joined Wolfsburg after his exploits at Chile 2015, where he became the all-time highest goals scorer in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, was yet to score in a professional goal after two years with the German club.

However, after getting encouraging game time at Charleroi, Osimhen opened his goals count against Beveren in the 19th minute of their league encounter from an assist by Adama Niane.