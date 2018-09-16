OshoNne2018: Couple’s pre-wedding photos set internet ablaze

Watch photos below:

By Sunday Nwafor

Below are sizzling photos of soon to be brand new husband and wife which has set the internet abuzz, as the two love birds, Nnenna and Obiora, glow in all elegance and royal beauty.

All roads would lead to St. Peters Anglican Church, Thinkers Corner, Enugu state on the 29th of September, 2018, for the brand new wedding tagged #OshoNne2018, a regal celebration of the holy matrimony between Nnenna and Obiora. It would be followed by a royal traditional nuptial ties at the Union Primary School, Ugbaike, Enugu-Ezike in the Coal City state by 10:00am.

As a union like never before, whose elegance would be told both nationally and internationally, the #OshoNne2018 would see the unveiling of Obiora and Nnenna to become one, body and soul, and forever until death do them part.

Coming from the families of Ichie Nicholas and Lolo Ogochukwu Ogbonna of Umura, Ugbaike, Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze north L.G.A and Late Chief Ohenwa Ugwuja and Late Lolo Josephine Ugwuja of Amaji, Umuakashi in Nsukka L.G.A, the #OshoNne2018 would toast their love bound by a life of sharing and endless giving together.

Reception for the event would hold at the De Castle Hotel, G.R.A, Enugu by 3:00pm.

The event is being planned by Blue-Dove events and entertainments, a highly professional event planner led by Mr. Didiugwu Obiora, who has planned so many events for many crème de la crème in the country and beyond.