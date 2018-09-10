Ogboru hails Oshiomhole, APC on direct primaries

ABUJA—GOVERNORSHIP aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru has backed the direct mode of primaries being adopted by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC, saying the decision has increased the popularity of the party.

Ogboru who commended the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams for his numerous reforms in the party so far, said the adoption of direct primaries will give all card carrying members a sense of belonging and opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

His words: “I stand for direct primaries as directed by the NWC. Since Oshiomhole came as National chairman of the party, there is hardly any decision the NWC has made that can be faulted. I am also glad that our President, Muhammadu Buhari believes in direct primaries and that is why I am urging all party members to key into that decision.

“This already has made our party more popular because the usual system where by delegates are cornered by one god father to do their bidding will be eliminated. Apart from that any candidate who emerges through direct primaries has won the election 40 per cent because it is expected that all those who supported him during the primaries will mobilize people to ensure victory for the candidate.”

“So this mode of primaries is a welcome development and it has further increased the chances of the APC in winning the 2019 general elections because Nigerians have seen it that unlike the opposition parties, we are more democratic and more sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of our people” he stated.