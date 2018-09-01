Niger spends N930m on new road

The Niger Government said it had spent N930 million on the construction of the new Baigaie – Daracida road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, made this disclosure on Saturday in Minna in an interview.

According to him, the new road is expected to enhance the socio-economic activities of the people of the council area.

He expressed the hope that the road would enable farmers the opportunity to transport farm produce to the nearby markets without much stress.

Balarabe said that the road, which had since been completed, would soon be inaugurated by the state governor.

“The state government will continue to accord priority attention to the construction of rural roads for the overall development of the state,” he said.

He, however, warned the people of the state, especially those living in cities to stop the dumping of refuse into waterways to avoid flooding. (NAN)