Ndigbo can’t be deceived on restructuring, Ohanaeze replies Yakassai

APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lambasted Alhaji Tanko Yakassai for accusing the Yoruba of deceiving Ndigbo on the issue of restructuring and confusing innocent people of the North on the issue.

Ohanaeze’s spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu therefore, warned “Yakassai and people like him who have kept the country down for years due to their antiquated and fixated stand on national issues to stop their antics and allow the present generation of Nigerians whom they want to stagnate to work out a progressive nation for all.”

Ibegbu wondered “how Yakassai arrived at his bizarre conclusion and why he thinks Igbos do not know what they want.

“The Yoruba race is an articulate and highly cerebral race that want the best for Nigeria, so also the Igbos and other progressive Nigerians from the North and other parts of the country,” Ibegbu noted.

He asked Yakassai to apologise to Ndigbo and Yorubas and other patriotic Nigerians clamouring legitimately for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He insisted that the army should tell Nigerians the whereabout of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

Ibegbu also announced that the Igbo Day scheduled for September 29, 2018 has now been shifted to same venue on October 29, 2018 due to the political primaries and congresses ongoing in the nation.